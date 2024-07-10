Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$133.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$119.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.59.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.10). Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.