Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $101.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,533,742.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.