Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 71,239 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,033% compared to the average volume of 6,286 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.36.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.