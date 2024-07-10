Traders Buy High Volume of Newell Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,269 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 168% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,593 put options.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Newell Brands by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

