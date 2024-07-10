Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 2,365 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntsman
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.90.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
