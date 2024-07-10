TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.95

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.95 and last traded at $154.95, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.65 and a beta of 1.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,042 shares of company stock worth $29,216,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

