tru Independence LLC Sells 142 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 26,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 817,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $102,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 156,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.84 and a 200 day moving average of $175.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

