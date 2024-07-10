Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $519.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $509.07 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $519.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.89 and its 200-day moving average is $446.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,294,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

