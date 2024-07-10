Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 4.6%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88. 3,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 143,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

