UBS Group Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $555.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $505.00 to $555.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.60.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $460.33 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

