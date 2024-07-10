UBS Group Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $31.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

Shares of JHG stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,673. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

