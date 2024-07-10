UBS Group Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $285.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $255.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $275.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.96. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,591 shares of company stock worth $863,697. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

