UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

