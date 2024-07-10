Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.80

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 7186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.00 million.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other news, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,918 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $1,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile



Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

