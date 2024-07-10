UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 576,304 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 472,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 280,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

