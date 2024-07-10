United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) vs. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Financial Survey

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Xponential Fitness has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and United Parks & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $318.66 million 2.40 -$17.48 million ($0.57) -27.86 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 2.02 $234.20 million $3.72 15.03

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

58.6% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xponential Fitness and United Parks & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 3 6 2 2.91 United Parks & Resorts 1 2 3 0 2.33

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $21.05, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus target price of $63.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness 1.90% -7.65% 2.97% United Parks & Resorts 13.84% -88.59% 9.23%

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats United Parks & Resorts on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. Xponential Fitness, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

