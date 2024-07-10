United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.59.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 4,543 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,936.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

