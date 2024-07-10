United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

United States Steel stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 3,673.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $1,175,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

