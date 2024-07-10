United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $370.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Therapeutics traded as high as $326.46 and last traded at $325.58, with a volume of 193620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.89.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $1,127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,604,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.06 and a 200 day moving average of $247.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile



United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

