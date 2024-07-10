Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $220.38

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $220.38 and last traded at $220.01, with a volume of 10494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.29.

Universal Display Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.98.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $5,451,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

