Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.57.

Shares of UHS opened at $180.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.36 and its 200 day moving average is $171.06. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

