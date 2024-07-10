Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after buying an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $19,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Upwork by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 549,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

