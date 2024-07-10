Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URG. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of URG opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 1,686,286 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 565,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 241,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

