Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.22.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy ( TSE:URE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06).

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$121,402.00. In related news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$121,402.00. Insiders sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock worth $382,708 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

