USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.01. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

