Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.20.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Shares of Valaris stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Valaris has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $78.92.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
