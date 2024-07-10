Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Valaris by 5.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Valaris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 180.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valaris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Valaris has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $78.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

