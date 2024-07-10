Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLO. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

