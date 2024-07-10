Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.07.

NYSE VLO opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $383,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

