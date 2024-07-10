Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE VHI opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

