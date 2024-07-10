Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.