Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) versus Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Head to Head Review

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A -30.65% 5.17% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 12.87% 6.39%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A N/A $4.77 million N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 5.70 $231.01 million $3.10 7.56

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Valuence Merger Corp. I.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valuence Merger Corp. I and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valuence Merger Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 4 2 0 2.33

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Valuence Merger Corp. I.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Valuence Merger Corp. I on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

