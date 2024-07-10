Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOE stock opened at $149.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.13.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.