Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2,172.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

VTWO stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

