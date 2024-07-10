Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$134.76 and last traded at C$134.79. 182,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 207,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$134.81.
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$123.33.
