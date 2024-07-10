Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$96.96 and last traded at C$96.96. Approximately 2,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$96.97.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.