Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.31.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 562.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.