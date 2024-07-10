Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $319,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,984,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,577 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.30.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

