Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.84

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VECO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $108,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,167 shares in the company, valued at $94,026.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,055. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.