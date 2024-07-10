Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $485.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.65 and a 200-day moving average of $430.30. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $339.02 and a one year high of $487.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.