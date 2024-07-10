Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $261.61 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $478.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.01.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
