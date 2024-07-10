Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $261.61 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $478.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.