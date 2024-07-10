Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.6% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $3,118,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 42.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.01. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $485.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

