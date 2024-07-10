Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at New Street Research

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VOD
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.