Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at New Street Research

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

