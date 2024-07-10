Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at New Street Research

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after acquiring an additional 761,624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 308,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.