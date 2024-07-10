Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $70.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.47.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 421,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

