Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316,624 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

