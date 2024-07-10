Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 244.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

