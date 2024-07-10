Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Shares Down 5%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 6,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 13,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

