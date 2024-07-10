Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 878.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WSO opened at $475.35 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $493.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

