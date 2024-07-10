Waystar Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on July 17th (NASDAQ:WAY)

Waystar’s (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 17th. Waystar had issued 45,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 7th. The total size of the offering was $967,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.50. During Waystar’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on WAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

