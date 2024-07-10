Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). Approximately 138,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 286,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Webis Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Webis Company Profile

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

